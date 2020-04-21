e-paper
Salim Khan admits to taking walks in public during lockdown, says 'I am not the only one who walks around'

Even as Salman Khan is issuing angry warnings to fans for flouting coronavirus lockdown measures, his father Salim Khan has admitted to taking walks in public. He does, however, say that he has a pass.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan and Salim Khan are in separate locations during the lockdown.
Salman Khan’s father, writer Salim Khan, has admitted that he takes brief walks for his health during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but that he has a permit to go out in public. Salim said that he sees several people out and about, but no one reports them.

He told Pinkvilla, “I have been advised by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more.”

He continued, “Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us, given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see, who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too.”

Meanwhile, Salman and a few members of the Khan family are isolating at his Panvel farmhouse. During this time, Salman has released several public service messages urging fans to stay indoors during the lockdown. In some of these videos, the actor appeared to be visibly angry at those who are flouting lockdown rules. “Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (You started pelting stone at doctors and nurses who wanted to save your lives?)” he said. “Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Wah! Where are you running? Towards life or death?,” he added.

Also read: Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video: ‘If you don’t go out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds’

In another video from Panvel, Salman was joined by his nephew Nirvaan. “Ham to bhai darr gaye hai (we are scared),” Salman said. “I haven’t seen my father for three weeks, Nirvaan hasn’t seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery.”

