Salman Khan blackbuck case, other court cases: 10 things to know

Actor Salman Khan was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. Co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu were acquitted.

The actors are accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 while shooting for their film, Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman is convicted under section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching an animal, for which, the minimum imprisonment is one year and maximum is six years. Saif, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali were charged with abetting poaching (section 9/51 read with 52 of the Wildlife Protection Act) and illegal assembly (section 149 of the Indian Penal Code).

Read: Salman Khan convicted: How much money is riding on the actor

Salman’s immensely successful Bollywood career has been marked by court cases, including the blackbuck case and three others. Here are the details of all the court cases in which the actor has been named.

1. Blackbuck case (1998): Salman Khan faces a court verdict on Thursday for allegedly hunting two blackbucks during the outdoor shoot for Sooraj Barjatya film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, in Rajasthan almost 20 years ago. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused of accompanying the actor and being present in the vehicle when Salman shot the blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur.

2. Salman Khan and the other actors are facing charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The punishment for all of them, if found guilty, will be the same. The maximum punishment is six years while the minimum sentence is for one year.

3.The alleged shooting took place near a village of Bishnois, a community that protects blackbucks. According to the villagers, they heard the gunshots and found the deers’ carcasses. They claim they even chased the vehicles in which the actors were present but they drove away. Defence claims there is no forensic evidence that the deer were killed by guns as no bullets were found.

Read: Salman Khan blackbuck case, other court cases: 10 things to know

4.Arms Act case (1998): The police filed the case against Salman in October 1998 for possessing and using unlicensed .22 rifle and .32 US-made revolver and using them for allegedly poaching the blackbuck. The chief judicial magistrate acquitted the actor on January 18, 2017, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him.

5.Chinkara poaching case (1998): Two separate cases were registered in 1998 against Salman under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, after he allegedly poached three chinkaras - two in Bhawad village and one in Mathania village in September during the shoot of the same film.

6.In 2006, Salman was convicted by the trial court and handed sentences of one and five years respectively for allegedly poaching the three chinkaras. However, he was acquitted in both the cases in 2017 by Rajasthan high court.

7.The high court said that there was no evidence to prove that the animals who were found dead were shot by the actor’s gun.

Read: Fan misbehaves with Tabu at airport as she arrives in Jodhpur for blackbuck case verdict

8.The Rajasthan government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC’s decision of acquitting the actor.

9.Salman was jailed twice in these cases - in April 2006 and in August 2007.

10. Hit-and-run case: The Bombay High Court acquitted Salman of all criminal charges in a hit-and-run case in 2015, months after he had been found guilty by a trial court.