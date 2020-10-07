e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan, brother Sohail join music composer Sajid in celebrating late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, watch

Salman Khan, brother Sohail join music composer Sajid in celebrating late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, watch

Salman Khan, along with brother Sohail Khan, cut a cake in memory of late Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary. Wajid died in June this year.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan, brother Sohail and musician Sajid Khan cut a cake in memory of late Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary.
Salman Khan, brother Sohail and musician Sajid Khan cut a cake in memory of late Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary.
         

Actor Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and music composer Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo, came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of the late Wajid Khan. Wajid died on June 1, at the age of 42.

Sharing a video, Sajid wrote on their group’s Instagram page: “Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar @beingsalmankhan @singer.muskaan @wajidkhan_live @sohailkhanofficial #bollywood #music”

 

In the video, Salman and Sohail cut a cake and sang the Happy Birthday song. Later, Salman feeds a piece of the cake to Sajid and then to Sohail. Written on the cake are the words, “We love U, Wajid.” Sajid can be heard saying ‘we love you Wajid’ as Salman seconds the thought.

The video saw many celebrities react to it; Tiger Shroff wrote: “Happy birthday wajid sir.” Preity Zinta wrote: “Miss you Wajid.” Many fans of the music duo wrote in to express their grief; one said: “Happy birthday dear waji bhai... Love u n miss u always.” Another fan said: “Miss u bhai.”

Also read: What Akshaye Khanna said about Vinod Khanna leaving family for Osho: ‘Something must have moved him so deeply inside’

After Wajid’s death, a distraught Salman had tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”

Sajid-Wajid and Salman have worked together in many films including Partner and the Dabangg series. Wajid had sung for Salman in songs such as Soni De Nakhre, Do You Wanna Partner, Mashallah, among others. Two songs of Salman, released during the lockdown - Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona - were also composed by the two brothers.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Master Plan of Delhi-2041: Villages need time-bound implementation policies
Master Plan of Delhi-2041: Villages need time-bound implementation policies
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In