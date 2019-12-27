Salman Khan gets quirky birthday wish from Dabangg 3 ‘lookalike’ Chulbul Pandey. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:15 IST

Salman Khan wished himself a very happy birthday as his cop avatar from Dabangg 3, Chulbul Pandey. In a video shared by Salman Khan Films, the superstar’s “lookalike” sends him a special birthday wish in his signature style.

“Janamdin ke shubh avsar par hum humare lookalike, bina Dabangg moochon ke actor ko janamdin mubarakbaad wish karne aaye hai. Toh gaur farmaiye: ‘Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, hai yeh aarzoo, Happy birthday to you, Happy birthday to you.’ (On the auspicious occasion of his birthday, I want to wish my lookalike, the actor without a ‘Dabangg’ moustache, a very happy birthday. Please pay attention: ‘May you live a thousand years, Happy birthday to you, Happy birthday to you,’)” he says in the video.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in just six days of its release. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman rang in his birthday with his close friends and family at a party hosted by his brother Sohail Khan. Among the attendees were Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu and Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Salman has another reason to celebrate – his sister Arpita Khan welcomed her second child, a baby gir with husband Aayush Sharma. The baby shares her birthday with her superstar uncle and has been named, Ayat.

Also read: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcome baby girl on Salman Khan’s birthday, name her Ayat

In a statement given to PTI, the Khans expressed their excitement about the new addition to the family. “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support,” it read.

“We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all,” it added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more