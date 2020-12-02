e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan heaps praise on Isabelle Kaif’s debut music video Mashallah: ‘Arre waah, you looking good’

Salman Khan heaps praise on Isabelle Kaif’s debut music video Mashallah: ‘Arre waah, you looking good’

Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to plug Isabelle Kaif’s new music video, Mashallah. Isabelle is the sister of Salman’s frequent co-star, Katrina Kaif.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Isablle Kaif in a screengrab from the monochrome music video for Mashallah.
Isablle Kaif in a screengrab from the monochrome music video for Mashallah.
         

Actor Salman Khan is impressed by Isabelle Kaif’s new music video, which released online on November 20. The actor took to social media to praise the number. Isabelle is the sister of Salman’s frequent co-star, Katrina Kaif.

“Arre wah Isabel... lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations,” Salman wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Titled Mashallah, the song has been composed and performed by Deep Money.

 

Salman is all set to launch Isabelle in Bollywood, with an upcoming action film titled Kwatha. The film will also star his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” Aayush had said in a statement.

Katrina had spoken about Isabelle’s acting ambitions, in an interview to Hindustan Times. “I’m playing the normal part that any sister would play. Isabelle is really happy, excited and is working very hard. I have been in the industry for so many years, so there are a lot of places where I can help and impart my suggestions. But the good thing is that she is independent and a strong-minded person,” she had said.

Also read: Salman Khan talks about failed friendships, says ‘it does bother, but once you’re out of sight you’re out of mind’

Katrina added, “Isabelle’s take on things, as well as the path that she wants to navigate, is clear in her mind. Obviously, there will be certain struggles that she’d have to face on her own, but it’s great that she comes with a huge amount of formal training, as she has spent four years at Lee Strasberg. I am very happy about it as she is coming prepared.”

The sisters spent the coronavirus lockdown together, and would often post pictures on social media for their fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Oxford Union debating society postpones Mamata Banerjee’s virtual address at last minute
Oxford Union debating society postpones Mamata Banerjee’s virtual address at last minute
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In