 Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Karachi, Twitter wants to know what Bhai is doing in Pakistan. Watch video
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Karachi, Twitter wants to know what Bhai is doing in Pakistan. Watch video

Twitter has found a Salman Khan lookalike wandering the streets of Karachi. Check out the video here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan,Salman Khan Lookalike,Salman Khan Doppelganger
Salman Khan (R) and his doppelganger on the left.

A video of a man that the internet believes looks uncannily like the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gone viral. The video, originally shared on the app Tik Tok, shows a man fiddling with a motorcycle in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Dressed in a long-sleeved T-shirt and wearing sunglasses, the man has the same slicked back hair that Salman sports, and a similar sense of fashion. “Salman Khan in Bolton Market,” says a man in the video.

Several people noticed the similarities and shared pictures of the man on social media; some even tagged Salman in their posts. But the Race 3 actor has yet to comment on his doppelganger.

“Bhai what are you doing in Karachi?” one person asked.

Salman’s upcoming film, Bharat, will feature a different lookalike. Dubbed the ‘Tyrion Lannister of Kashmir’ a man who looks a lot like the Game of Thrones actor will be a part of the film, set around a circus troupe. Salman will play the same character over multiple decades in the ambitious drama, also set to star Katrina Kaif and comedian Sunil Grover.

Also read: Salman Khan has found a Peter Dinklage lookalike for Bharat, see pic

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat arrives after the disappointing Race 3, which was considered a critical and commercial underperformer. Salman has previously collaborated with Ali on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST

tags

more from bollywood