Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Karachi, Twitter wants to know what Bhai is doing in Pakistan. Watch video
Twitter has found a Salman Khan lookalike wandering the streets of Karachi. Check out the video here.bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST
A video of a man that the internet believes looks uncannily like the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gone viral. The video, originally shared on the app Tik Tok, shows a man fiddling with a motorcycle in the Pakistani city of Karachi.
Dressed in a long-sleeved T-shirt and wearing sunglasses, the man has the same slicked back hair that Salman sports, and a similar sense of fashion. “Salman Khan in Bolton Market,” says a man in the video.
Socail Media Viral video! #Bollywood actor #SalmanKhan's doppelganger busu in parking his motorcycle in #Karachi's Boltan Market, with not only strong physical resemblance as well as hair and clothing styled are identical to Salman Khan. People are in shocked with similarities. . . Video: Arslanjee /Tiktok #lollywoodstars #photooftheday #lifestyle #Lahore #karachi #Islamabad #vivopakistan #vivomagazine💕
Several people noticed the similarities and shared pictures of the man on social media; some even tagged Salman in their posts. But the Race 3 actor has yet to comment on his doppelganger.
“Bhai what are you doing in Karachi?” one person asked.
@BeingSalmanKhan— Raza (@sarabidi1) January 19, 2019
Bhai what are you doing in Karachi Bolton Marley. ;) pic.twitter.com/2SxgygdePr
@BeingSalmanKhan bro Karachi aye aur btaya bhi ni 😂 pic.twitter.com/S4SfPYXuM1— Capt Hunt (@CaptSpeaking_) January 18, 2019
@BeingSalmanKhan Sir, is that you in karachi??😂😂😂😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vEmzFuPY0i— abdullah feroz (@abdullahferoz1) January 18, 2019
Hey @BeingSalmanKhan your look a like spotted in Karachi, Pakistan and people are going crazy about it on social media #BeingHuman #SalmanKhan #India #Pakistan #Bollywood #Viral pic.twitter.com/6uSB2Fhlqe— Saad khan (@Panther0911) January 18, 2019
@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai was spotted in Karachi markets :) pic.twitter.com/o8RzTtbUcP— Shan (@zeeshanabbasi) January 19, 2019
Salman’s upcoming film, Bharat, will feature a different lookalike. Dubbed the ‘Tyrion Lannister of Kashmir’ a man who looks a lot like the Game of Thrones actor will be a part of the film, set around a circus troupe. Salman will play the same character over multiple decades in the ambitious drama, also set to star Katrina Kaif and comedian Sunil Grover.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat arrives after the disappointing Race 3, which was considered a critical and commercial underperformer. Salman has previously collaborated with Ali on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST