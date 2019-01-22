Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Karachi, Twitter wants to know what Bhai is doing in Pakistan. Watch video

A video of a man that the internet believes looks uncannily like the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gone viral. The video, originally shared on the app Tik Tok, shows a man fiddling with a motorcycle in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Dressed in a long-sleeved T-shirt and wearing sunglasses, the man has the same slicked back hair that Salman sports, and a similar sense of fashion. “Salman Khan in Bolton Market,” says a man in the video.

Several people noticed the similarities and shared pictures of the man on social media; some even tagged Salman in their posts. But the Race 3 actor has yet to comment on his doppelganger.

“Bhai what are you doing in Karachi?” one person asked.

@BeingSalmanKhan

Bhai what are you doing in Karachi Bolton Marley. ;) pic.twitter.com/2SxgygdePr — Raza (@sarabidi1) January 19, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan bro Karachi aye aur btaya bhi ni 😂 pic.twitter.com/S4SfPYXuM1 — Capt Hunt (@CaptSpeaking_) January 18, 2019

Salman’s upcoming film, Bharat, will feature a different lookalike. Dubbed the ‘Tyrion Lannister of Kashmir’ a man who looks a lot like the Game of Thrones actor will be a part of the film, set around a circus troupe. Salman will play the same character over multiple decades in the ambitious drama, also set to star Katrina Kaif and comedian Sunil Grover.

Also read: Salman Khan has found a Peter Dinklage lookalike for Bharat, see pic

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat arrives after the disappointing Race 3, which was considered a critical and commercial underperformer. Salman has previously collaborated with Ali on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST