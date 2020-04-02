Salman Khan pays Radhe crew members scheduled to shoot between March 26-April 2: report

bollywood

Even as the country faces complete lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and daily wage labourers fight a battle for survival, Bollywood star Salman Khan has reportedly deposited money into the accounts of the crew members of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

A SpotboyE report claimed Salman has paid the crew members, who were scheduled to work between March 26 to April 2 on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The report quoted makeup artiste, Subhash Kapoor as confirming that he received the money and saying, “What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough.”

Salman had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry. His contribution will aid the artists of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body’s president BN Tiwari. “After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening,” Tiwari had told IANS.

Not just Salman, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, among several others, have also contributed for the cause.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is lined up for release around Eid this year. It also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva, who also directed Salman’s last film, Dabangg 3.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai marks the third-time collaboration between Salman and Prabhudeva. They have previously worked together in Wanted (2009) and last year’s Dabangg 3. The film will also see Salman and Disha working together for a second time, after the success of their pairing in Bharat.

