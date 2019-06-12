Salman Khan’s Dabanng 4 to be integrated into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? Director’s post fuels speculation

If you can’t beat them, join them. While it was initially speculated that director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, will clash at the Eid 2020 box office with Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah, a new report suggests that Salman and Rohit might work together in the future. And what bigger project for the most successful filmmaker and actor in Bollywood to unite over than a Dabanng film, set in Rohit’s expanding cop universe?

Salman took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the release date of Sooryavanshi, which is currently filming with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film - Rohit’s fourth in his interconnected cop series - will land in theatres on March 27, 2020. “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...” Salman wrote alongside the tweet, fuelling speculation if they were going to work together. Rohit took to Instagram to share the same picture, and captioned it, “You can Compete with the World but Not with your Family... See you soon Chulbul Pandey!!!”

“Is Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe?” one fan wondered in the comments section. Chulbul is Salman’s fan-favourite character in the Dabanng series, which will return for a third instalment - a prequel - later this year.

A report on Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying that the fourth film in the series could possibly be directed by Rohit and will introduce Chulbul into Rohit’s universe. “Since Salman is anyway coming up with Dabangg 3 this year, he might do the fourth instalment with Rohit. He has discussed that concept too, since Chulbul Pandey is already an iconic character. It can also become a merger between Dabangg and Rohit’s cop universe where Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might also join in,” the source said.

Rohit’s series began with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham, and continued with Singham Returns and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. Each of the three films have gone on to become box office successes.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 17:04 IST