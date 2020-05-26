e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan sends sheer korma ingredients as Eid treat to 5000 families, fans say ‘Love you bhaijaan’

Salman Khan sends sheer korma ingredients as Eid treat to 5000 families, fans say ‘Love you bhaijaan’

Salman Khan made the Eid of 5,000 underprivileged families special, as he sent them a special kit, containing the ingredients to make sheer korma.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan lit up the Eid of 5,000 needy families.
Salman Khan lit up the Eid of 5,000 needy families.
         

Salman Khan spread some festive cheer on Eid by sending treats to 5,000 underprivileged families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each special kit given out by Salman contained the ingredients to make sheer korma, an Eid special delicacy.

Posting pictures of the supplies, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!”

In another tweet, he added, “This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people...just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhai. Thank you for making me a part of this team.”

Fans showered love on Salman for his sweet gesture. “Man with golden heart,” one fan wrote. “Love u bhaijaan,” another wrote. One Twitter user called him a ‘real hero’. “East or west Salman sir is best love you sir,” another wrote.

 

 

Earlier, Salman launched a food truck - Being Haangryy - to ensure that the less-privileged are not faced with starvation. The truck has been moving around the city of Mumbai, providing large bags of ration to the needy.

Also see: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Salman has also provided financial aid to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film and television industries. He took their account numbers from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and transferred money.

Meanwhile, Salman also had another treat in store for his fans on Eid. He released a new song titled Bhai Bhai, which promoted the message of communal harmony. Sung by the actor himself, the video was shot with minimal crew at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In