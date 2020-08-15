Salman Khan sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha as he greets fans on 74th Independence Day. Watch

bollywood

Producer Atul Agnihotri has shared a video of actor Salman Khan singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan”. The video shows Salman singing the song with a chorus in the background. At the end of the short video, he does a namaste and salaam before signing off.

Salman, has been sharing details of his life at his Panvel farmhouse. Recently, he has also released a few songs, shot at his farm. One of them called Tere Bina, featured Jacqueline Fernandez and him, in a DIY music video. Speaking about it to Times of India, he had said: “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now.”

Salman recently stepped out of his farmhouse to shoot a promo video for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14. Pictures had appeared online which showed Salman seated in his car as he came out of the studios after completing his shoot for the day.

Colors had earlier released a montage of video from his Panvel farm. Salman also announced in a voiceover that he is done with farming and tractors, and it is time for season to change as the ‘freshest season’ of his show, Bigg Boss, is all set to premiere soon. While no official announcement has been made about the date, it is speculated that the show may begin by the end of September.

