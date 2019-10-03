Sameera Reddy calls Kareena Kapoor her role model: ‘Respect her for breaking the myth about motherhood and career’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:33 IST

Actor Sameera Reddy has called Kareena Kapoor her role model, admiring how she continued working throughout her pregnancy. “She is such a hands-on loving mother and I respect her for breaking the myth that motherhood requires you to change your attitude with respect to your career,” Sameera told Mumbai Mirror.

She also talked about promoting breastfeeding and added, “I’ve fed Nyra in the backseat of a car and on the top of a mountain. I should not feel ashamed about feeding my own child.”

She also talked about why she decided to take her young kids on adventurous trips and said that she was confused and felt low all the time during her first pregnancy. Comparing her two pregnancies, she further said, “I was confused, feeling low and crying all the time. Maybe it was the baby blues and I did not want to go down that road again. That’s why I have been up and about since the first day of this pregnancy. I was shooting till a day prior to Nyra’s birth.”

Talking about taking her young daughter on trips, Sameera added, “My Nyra is an explorer, she was wide awake all the way, checking out everything. Not once did she cry and later she slept really well. I spent nine months making this beautiful child, I’m not going to be sitting at home being scared now. It was an educational trip for four-and-a-half year-old Hans. We also went on a safari in Bhadra reserve so that he could see animals like tigers and peacocks, two of which he spotted right in front of the door. It was a special moment for him. Then, we went hiking and I decided to scale Karnataka’s highest peak. It’s something I was really excited about.”

