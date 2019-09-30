Sameera Reddy scales Karnataka’s highest peak with 2 months old daughter Nyra strapped to her. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sameera Reddy is on a mission — she wants to prove that pregnancy, child birth and motherhood don’t need to slow you down. She posted a video of her scaling a mountain called Mullayanagiri Peak with her daughter Nyra strapped to her.

Sharing the post, she wrote: “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!”

In the video, Sameera is mid way, on the route to the mountain’s peak. Her daughter is strapped to her. She also gives her a panoramic view of the mountain.

In July this year, Sameera gave birth to a baby girl and named her Nyra. Sharing a post on her birth, she had written, “Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings.” Sharing a post, announcing her daughter’s name, she had written, “Welcoming our lil lady to the the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’.”

The actor took to Instagram stories to share another picture of son Hans holding a paper with Nyra written on it. What’s more, Sameera also explained the meaning of Nyra. Sharing it, she wrote: “Nyra is an Indian baby girl name with the meaning: ‘Beauty of Goddess Saraswati’: The baby name Nyra is claimed to be of Hebrew origin meaning “plant”. Nyra is also said to have an American origin with the meaning “night border”.”

