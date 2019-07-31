Sameera Reddy names newborn daughter Nyra, internet gives its stamp of approval. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:08 IST

Actor Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed a baby girl, earlier this month. Sameera has now revealed that her daughter has been named Nyra.

Sharing a picture with her son Hans as they hold a placard with Nyra written in orange, she wrote: “Welcoming our lil lady to the the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’.” The actor took to Instagram stories to share another picture of Hans holding a paper with Nyra written on it, this time with a friend of a cousin. What’s more, Sameera also explained the meaning of Nyra. Sharing it, she wrote: “Nyra is an Indian baby girl name with the meaning: ‘Beauty of Goddess Saraswati’: The baby name Nyra is claimed to be of Hebrew origin meaning “plant”. Nyra is also said to have an American origin with the meaning “night border”.”

The rare but immensely pleasing name immediately resonated with people on social media. Fashion designer Neeta Lulla wrote back, saying “Pretty name Sammy .. Stay Blessed” while another fashion designer Anita Dongre said “Love the name Sam”. Many other users wrote back to say that it was a nice name.

Sameera has become an inspiration of sorts for many Indian women after setting an example about embracing one’s body, no matter how it looks. Through her pregnancy, she shared posts about how she struggled with the pressure of getting back to shape after her first pregnancy and how she had decided that with her pregnancy, she would celebrate her not-so-perfect postpartum body.

She has also been sharing pictures with her newborn and internet has been reciprocating with love. On July 14, she had shared a picture with her daughter, mentioning how her husband and she had been wanting a daughter and were delighted that a daughter was born to them. She had written that “We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed!”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:07 IST