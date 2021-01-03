Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyad shares unseen wedding pic, says ‘most beautiful wife is one who brings you closer to paradise’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2021

Sana Khan Saiyad has been making headlines ever since she tied the knot with Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony last year. The two continue to shower each other with love and praise on social media and Anas’ latest post is no exception.

Anas shared an unseen picture from their wedding day on Instagram and captioned it, “The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you,but the one who brings you closer to paradise. Allah ne bahot karam ka faisala farmaya (Allah has blessed me a lot) @sanakhaan21 #anassaiyad #sanaanas #alhamdulillah.” The picture shows Sana an Anas walking away together with their backs to the camera. While Sana is in a red lehenga, Anas is in a white kurta-pyjama.

Sana had also kickstarted the new year 2021 by sharing her wedding portrait on her Instagram account. It showed her as a bride in the red lehenga, heavy jewellery and henna-decorated hands as she leaned on to Anas. Welcoming the new year, she wrote with the picture, “I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020. Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20. I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you. In Sha Allah.”

Sana had tied the knot with Anas on November 22 in a nikaah ceremony and had shared the news of her wedding by sharing a picture. She had written, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny. #sanakhan #anassayied #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah #sanakhan #sanaanas #anassaiyad #love #life #blessed.”

