Sanaya Irani on Fanaa: It was a mistake to be in the movie and just walk in the background

Actor Sanaya Irani shot to fame with shows such as Left Right Left and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and was recently seen in a short film, Dum Dum Dumroo.

While many television actors are now progressing to films, Sanaya’s more-than-a-decade-old career has a sole Bollywood film — Fanaa (2006), starring Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

When we ask her why we didn’t see her in any film after it, she confesses, “Everyone keeps talking about Fanaa, but let me just make it clear — Fanaa wasn’t a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake, honestly. To be in the movie and just walk in the background. When I was offered the film, I thought ‘this sounds fun’. However, I had a great time meeting and shooting with Aamir and Kajol, who are great in their craft.”

Sanaya in a still from Fanaa with Kajol.

“I have been offered two-three films, which I have said ‘no’ to — which may have been wrong (on my part), as they went on to become big. But, I haven’t been offered something worth my while,” she says.

