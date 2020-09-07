Sandip Ssingh says in hindsight, ‘maybe standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was wrong’

bollywood

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has said that in hindsight, perhaps he shouldn’t have stood by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family after the actor’s death on June 14. Sandip has been questioned about his relationship with the actor, especially since neither Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty nor his family have claimed to know who he is. To prove his credentials, Sandip recently shared screenshots of his text conversations with Sushant over the years.

In an interview to The Times of India, Sandip said, “Today, I do feel that maybe going and standing with the family was wrong. Maybe, I should have acted selfish and not gone there to stand with them in their time of need.”

Sandip said that he went to Sushant’s house on the day of his death simply because he felt it was the right thing to do, and took charge of the formalities because none of his other friends were there, and his sister was alone. “I stood with my friend’s family, unlike others who chose to stay indoors. That is not a crime!” he said.

Sandip was spotted at not only Sushant’s house, but also the hospital where the actor’s body was taken, and at his funeral the next day. Several questions were subsequently raised about Sandip, who confessed to have not been in touch with Sushant for over a year before his death. Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, had said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he (Sandip) just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been (Siddharth) Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”

He said that even his family is concerned, because for the last 20 days, mediapersons have stationed themselves outside his house, and are ‘crossing their limits’. He said, “My friends, mom and family reprimanded me for being there for Sushant’s family. They said, ‘You have made a mistake by going there. You should not have gone there. Tune to aa bail mujhe maar wala kaam kar diya (you asked for trouble). Baaki industrywale, his friends are intelligent, but you are an emotional fool to go and help.’”

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Three parallel investigations -- by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate -- are being conducted into his death.

