Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi, Shekhar Kapur share posts on 100 years of their alma mater, Delhi’s Modern School: ‘I am because you are’

Sanjana Sanghi, Shekhar Kapur share posts on 100 years of their alma mater, Delhi’s Modern School: ‘I am because you are’

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi and Mr India director Shekhar Kapur have shared heartfelt messages on the 100th anniversary of their alma mater, Modern School in New Delhi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjana Sanghi on her graduation day.
Celebrities such as Sanjana Sanghi and Shekhar Kapur are celebrating 100 years of their alma mater, Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Sanjana took to Instagram to dedicate a long, heartfelt note to her school.

She shared a bunch of pictures from her graduation ceremony. “#BackToSchool #LittleSanj A walk down memory lane to my School Graduation Day, March 2014 & a 17 year old me. Celebrating A 100 years of Modern School, New Delhi. To you, my Alma Mater.To your nurturing and protective red bricked walls. To your dismissal of differentiating between girl or boy, or the care of where who came from, To your insistence on the arts, to sport, to culture, to learning ways of life outside of just a 4 walled classroom. To your blue uniform that we wore like armour. Thank you for helping me find myself, Thank you for teaching me the power of friendship, For teachers that understood me & my itch to push myself better than I could ever understand myself, For memories that I will forever desperately cling onto, And opportunities that I couldn’t have ever dreamt of for myself.Thank you for making me realise my love for academia, my passion for social work, for letting me debate on our stage, to perform for hours in our iconic auditorium, and laugh into the night under our beautiful Banyan Tree. Thank you for giving me a childhood of discovery & liberation. I am because you are. 20th October 1920-Forever. @modernat100 #ModernSchoolBarakhambaRoad #BlueBlooded,” she wrote.

 
Former cricketer, politician Gautam Gambhir also shared pictures from the school. “Came here as a boy with some dreams, left a man on a mission! That’s what Modern does to you! Congratulations on completing 100 years! #ModerniteForever,” he wrote. Replying to his tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “From one Modernite to another @GautamGambhir #moderniteforever.”

 

Other celebrity graduates of Modern School include Abhishek Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Gauri Khan, Kabir Khan and Mallika Dua.

Sanjana made her film debut this year with Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film marked Sushant’s last, posthumous release, after his death on June 14. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar to great fan reaction.

