Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata celebrates World Children’s Day with her twins and thoughts of love and grace

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:18 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata on Friday shared a picture with her twins - Iqra and Shahraan - on the occasion of World Children’s Day. She mentioned how everyday was a new day and it was for us to shape it.

She wrote: “Today’s a new day... it’s your day....You shape it!! Don’t let it be shaped by someone else’s ignorance or fear....grow stronger....wiser and humble #worldschildrensday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” The picture showed her children hugging her from either side.

Maanayata has emerged as a pillar of strength after Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer in August this year. She has rallied around him and together they have fought the dreaded disease.On Dussehra, she posted a video of a special havan done by Sanjay after he beat cancer.

Sharing the video clip, Maanayata wrote: “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Also read: Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

Sanjay himself has been rather forthright about his illness. On beating cancer, he wrote on Instagram: “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter