Sanjay Dutt to act in comedy film Blockbuster

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has done some memorable comic roles, has signed a multi-starrer comedy film titled Blockbuster. Producer Sandeep Singh, who had earlier collaborated with Dutt on his comeback film Bhoomi, is producing Blockbuster.

The Munnabhai series actor says he has always loved the genre. “It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of ‘Blockbuster’ is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again,” said Dutt.

“It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba (Dutt). There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect, it’s the expressions he gives that are hilarious,” Singh said.

The film is written by hit franchise writer duo of Sajid-Farhad, known for Golmaal, Housefull 2 and Dhamaal Returns.

To be directed by newcomers Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora, Blockbuster will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius.