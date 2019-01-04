Sanjay Khan celebrates 78th birthday with family, Hrithik Roshan; announces second book

On the occasion of his 78th birthday on Thursday, veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan celebrated with family, actor Hrithik Roshan and also announced his second book Assalamalaikum Watan.

His birthday bash which was attended by personalities from both B-Town and the world of politics, including Shatrughan Sinha, Akbar Khan, Ramesh Sippy, Randhir Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hrithik Roshan and Shabana Azmi, among others. The party was also attended by his wife Zarine Khan, son Zayed Khan and daughter Sussanne Khan.

Speaking about the book, Sanjay said, “It’s really blissful to be announcing my second book on my birthday. My first autobiography ‘The Best Mistakes of My Life’ has been loved by readers and I am hoping my second book too receives even more love.”

Sanjay Khan who has acted in almost 50 films, also produced and directed ‘Chandi Sona’, ‘Kala Dhanda Goray Log’ ‘Abdullah’ and the television classic ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’. He is the recipient of the ‘National Citizen Award’ twice, the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence’ and the ‘Gem of India Award for Excellence’ among many other honours.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:20 IST