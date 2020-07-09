e-paper
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in four of his films: Mumbai Police

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to collaborate with Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but it did not work out due to date issues.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case was recorded on Monday.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case was recorded on Monday.
         

A day after director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement at Bandra police station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police, said that Bhansali was planning to take the actor in four of his films.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to take Sushant in four of his films. But due to unavailabilty of dates, the films had other actors,” Trimukhe said.

 

He further informed that police has taken into custody CCTV recordings of the building in which Sushant was staying. “No CCTVs installed in Sushant’s house. Forensic reports are awaited,” he stated.

“Mumbai Police is investigating into all important details about this case. Mumbai Police is awaiting response from nodal of Twitter, about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from SSR handle,” Trimukhe added. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence earlier in June.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

