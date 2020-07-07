e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Bandra police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Bandra police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement

mumbai Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:54 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday recorded his statement with Bandra police in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On June 14, the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment, following which a detailed probe was ordered to find the cause.

The Mumbai Police till now has recorded statements of 28 people including Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, employees of Yash Raj Films among others.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police of zone 9, said,” We have called Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement, in connection with ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”

top news
Keep toll low, suppress Covid-19 transmission: Centre to states
Keep toll low, suppress Covid-19 transmission: Centre to states
Delhi High Court cannot decide Navlakha’s bail plea: Supreme Court
Delhi High Court cannot decide Navlakha’s bail plea: Supreme Court
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
Man infected with Covid-19 kills himself at Delhi hospital
Man infected with Covid-19 kills himself at Delhi hospital
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Covid update: Patient goes missing; Pak minister infected; IPL offer by Kiwis
Covid update: Patient goes missing; Pak minister infected; IPL offer by Kiwis
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In