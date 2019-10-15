Sanya Malhotra channels her ‘inner Madhuri’ as she grooves to Humko Aajkal Hai. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 IST

Actor Sanya Malhotra has shared a cute video of herself dancing to the hit Madhuri Dixit song, Humko Aajkal Hai from 1990 film Sailaab. In the video, Sanya is seen wearing a yellow blouse paired with ripped jeans and grooving to the tunes of the hit number. Sailaab starred Madhuri and Aditya Pancholi in lead roles.

Sharing the video, she posted on Instagram, “Humkoo aaj Kal hai intezaar.....Dance karne ka because I haven’t danced in a while and I miss it ... Hence #channellingmyinnerMadhuri” The post received love from her industry friends - Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur labelled Sanya as “cutiee” while Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait posted heart emojis with “Aigaa”. Sanya’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh also called her a “cutiee” and Zareen Khan named her as the cutest.

Choreographer Shazeb Sheikh commented on the post, “I just knew this was coming , I could sense the mood #chainkhogayahain.” Actor SIkander Kher commented, “Some things are just legendary,” and also added a word of caution: “Also don’t hurt yourself.”

Recently, Sanya was invited to speak at Oxford University in Britain where she interacted with students. Talking about the experience at the university, Sanya said in a press statement, ”I was extremely honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to visit Oxford University. It was a great experience to share personal anecdotes from my career and my journey and to indulge in a fun interactive session with the students there. Moreover, it feels amazing to overcome cultural differences and barriers by discussing the art of cinema and films. It was a super thrilling experience and I am elated to have had some great conversations and exchange of thoughts and ideas with the students.”

Last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Sanya is currently gearing up for Shakuntala Devi biopic where she will feature alongside Vidya Balan..

