Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:50 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two actors were rumoured to be in a relationship during the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal but were said to have broken up before the film released. A quick look at their Instagram pages confirms that they are no longer following each other.

Interestingly, on Koffee With Karan, Sara had confessed to having a crush on Kartik. Last year, they were seen painting the town red together. From dropping and picking each other up at the airport to Kartik cheering Sara from the audience as she walked the ramp at a fashion show, they were seen together on multiple occasions last year. However, they denied being in a relationship.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sara said that she was not dating Kartik. She initially dodged the question and said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” However, on being prodded about whether she was dating him in real life, she said, “No, I am not.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut wants govt to take back Karan Johar’s Padma Shri, claims he ‘openly intimidated’ her, made ‘anti-national’ film

Love Aaj Kal, Sara and Kartik’s first collaboration, was unanimously panned by critics and failed to make a mark at the box office as well. The film, which came out on Valentine’s Day, could not even touch the Rs 50-crore mark. It also starred Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in her kitty.

Kartik, meanwhile, has a number of films in the pipeline, including Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and an action film with Om Raut. He was also set to star in the remake of Kannada film Kirik Party but has reportedly walked out of it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more