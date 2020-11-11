Sara Ali Khan calls Varun Dhawan a ‘brat’ as he copies her shayari style for his Instagram caption

bollywood

The promotions of Coolie No 1 are on in full swing, and so is the banter between lead actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. He shared photos with her on Instagram and took inspiration from her shayari-style captions, something that did not go down too well with her.

In the pictures, Varun and Sara were seen wearing outfits with a checkered pattern. “CHECK-MATE. You fell for the bait. Now please don’t hate. Because you are GREAT @saraalikhan95,” he wrote in his caption.

Sara, not willing to be outdone at her own game, reminded Varun that she is the ‘OG poetess’. Sharing the same set of photos on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat. Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat. I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.”

Varun and Sara will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Coolie No 1, which is David Dhawan’s remake of his 1995 blockbuster of the same name. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

The shoot of Coolie No 1 wrapped up in February this year. Sara had thanked Varun for being an amazing co-star in an Instagram post and written, “Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly.”

Coolie No 1, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles, was originally slated for a theatrical release in May this year. However, due to unforeseen delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

