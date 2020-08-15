Sara Ali Khan celebrates Independence Day with then and now pictures from childhood and as a grownup. See here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:58 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared two pictures to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. One is a throwback, childhood picture while the second one is a more recent recreation of the same.

Sharing her childhood picture, Sara wrote on Instagram. “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian #jaihind.” The photo shows a toddler Sara in a white salwar kameez and a white scarf, posing against a wall. A tricolour filter makes the picture perfect for an Independence Day special post.

She shared the second post, a Boomerang video, on her Instagram Stories. In it, a grown-up Sara is seen in a white suit, doing a ‘namaste’. The same tricolour filter is used on this video as well. Sara’s fans loved seeing her picture as a young girl. “So cute,” wrote a fan. “Awwww nice Sara,” wrote another.

Sara celebrated her 25th birthday this week. Her friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes on the actor to make the day special. Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani among many shared their birthday wishes over social media.

Sara also received birthday wishes from stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan, aunt Soha Ali Khan and Coolie co-actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara will soon welcome a young sibling - the third one, soon. Her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena announced on her birthday that they are expecting their second child together. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Saif has a three-year-old son Taimur with Kareena; and daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

