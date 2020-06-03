e-paper
Sara Ali Khan has an excuse to eat rajma chawal because it’s raining in Mumbai. Watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of a rainy day in Mumbai, which means that she’s going to have rajma chawal for lunch.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:23 IST
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan is quarantining with mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a short video of the first rains of the monsoon season in Mumbai, taking it as a cue to eat rajma chawal. She also shared a list of guidelines issued in public interest to navigate cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote in the caption, “Pehli baarish ki boonde,” and added, “Rajma chawal time,” and cloud emojis. The video, taken from Sara’s home, shows rain falling outside the window. Sara is quarantining with mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

During the lockdown, the actor has kept her fans entertained with regular workout videos, and posts with Ibrahim. A few days ago, she shared a quirky video highlighting her physical transformation. “Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara),” she captioned her post.

 

At her Koffee With Karan debut, Sara had talked about her life with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). “I was 96 kgs. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem,” she said.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim agree mom Amrita Singh is most popular of them all. Watch their fun TikTok challenge

The actor was last seen on screen in director Imtiaz Ali’s widely panned romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. While the film was originally slated for a May 1 release, it has been indefinitely pushed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She has also signed Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

