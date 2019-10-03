Sara Ali Khan on father Saif: ‘He’s more passionate about Roman history than he is about Bollywood gossip’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:08 IST

Sara Ali Khan is among the most sought-after young actors in Bollywood today. Not just that, she is also one of the most sorted youngsters around. In interview after interview, she has spoken very sensibly and her latest interview with Hello magazine is a case in point.

Sara, who along with her brother Ibrahim, featured on the cover of the magazine, spoke about her family. Talking about her father, she said, “He’s (Saif) definitely more passionate about Roman history than he is about Bollywood gossip. He’s really one-of-his-kind in this industry.”

Speaking about her father’s marriage to Kareena to Saif and how the mother Amrita Singh and how she dealt with it, she said, “When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga.’’

Sara, who has a degree from Columbia University, also spoke about royalty. She said: “That kind of thinking is anachronistic. Monarchy in our country ended with independence. I don’t believe in that at all. I actually find it quite ridiculous to be honest. I haven’t grown up like that. I have grown up as a normal girl in Juhu... I am my father’s princess and my mother’s princess because I am their baby girl. Even if I was born anywhere else, I would be their princess.”

This is perhaps the first time Ibrahim has given an interview. He talked about how people find him looking exactly like his father. He was quoted as saying, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too! I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

The brother and sister have an intimate relationship, as would be expected of siblings. ”The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” he added

Sara will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal, where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is also shooting for David Dhawan’s remake of ’90s hit, Coolie No 1.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:08 IST