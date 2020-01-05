Sara Ali Khan’s latest vacation pics from Maldives are love, credit goes to mom Amrita Singh

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 12:25 IST

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared fresh pictures from her holiday in Maldives and she looks amazing in these images clicked by her mother and actor Amrita Singh. Sara has been holidaying in Maldives with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Samundar me naha ke... credit: Amrita Singh @luxnorthmale @ncstravels”. One of the pictures shows her posing glamourously on a deck surrounded by water, dressed in a colourful bikini. Another image flaunts the place she is staying at, with Sara chilling on a pool float.

Earlier, she posted pictures with Ibrahim and Amrita as they enjoyed some water sports. Sharing a picture with Ibrahim on Instagram, she captioned them, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing.” Sara had also shared a video from her jet ski session with mother Amrita Singh on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Mother daughter time.” Another post of the actor chilling in the pool was also shared by her with the caption, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last.”

Earlier this week, Sara also shared pictures from an infinity pool where she, along with brother Ibrahim, are seen enjoying the weather, lying on pool floats.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s birthday celebrations begin at airport as she feeds cake to Ranveer Singh, watch video

Meanwhile, Sara has completed work on Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of his own 2009 film Love Aaj Kal where she has been paired with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The original film starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan and also had Rishi Kapoor in an important role. Sara is also working on David Dhawan’s remake of his own 1995 hit Coolie No 1. While Sara steps into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor from the original, David has roped in his son Varun Dhawan for Govinda’s role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more