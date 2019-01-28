Sara Ali Khan says Veer Pahariya is the only guy she ever dated, says he didn’t break her heart

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Simmba, recently talked about her dating experience in an interview to Filmfare. The actor said that she has only ever dated one guy, union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson, Veer Pahariya.

Sara and Veer’s pictures went viral in 2016. The two were then rumoured to have broken up. “He’s the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” When asked if they had a bad break up as was reported by tabloids, she said, “My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise,” she said.

Sara recently featured in an episode of Koffee With Karan where she confessed she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. “I think he is damn cute yaar,” she had said about him. Since then, both Sara and Kartik have been asked about each other in several interviews and press meets. Sara’s co-star from Simmba also introduced the two to each other at an event.

Sara made her movie debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She was then seen in Simmba. Her choice to become an actor wasn’t always so clear. “When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can’t do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course,” Sara said at a Leadership Lecture Series of Global Indian International School on Sunday.

The 25-year-old actor said she was always studious. Describing herself, she said she is “somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York”. But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that.

“That’s when I knew what I knew since I was a child.”

(with inputs from IANS)

