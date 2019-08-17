Sara Ali Khan shares pic from Coolie No. 1 sets to wish David Dhawan on his birthday

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:00 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has wished filmmaker David Dhawan on his birthday. He is directing her on the remake of Coolie No.1 which also stars his son Varun Dhawan.

Sara shared a new picture from the film’s sets in Thailand. She is seen holding a clapperboard in her hands while David gives directions behind her. “Lots and lots of love to your David sir on your special day. Thank you for being so warm and compassionate, welcoming and loving to me,” she wrote with the picture.

Varun also shared heartfelt wishes for his father on Instagram. He shared a picture with him from the film’s sets. “Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director, Kaam Chalu hai Bhai log. Coolie Number 1,” the 32-year-old actor wrote. Varun shared another picture on his Instagram story featuring a glass window, decorated with a gratifying birthday wish. “David Ji Happy Birthday, Wish you always be happy and healthy in your life,” read the message.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan beats Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson to become Most Handsome Man in the World, actor jokes ‘Well, it’s broccoli’

Actor Salman Khan also wished David on Twitter. “The best entertaining director who has given me the maximum films and hits . . Happy birthday! #DavidDhawan,” he wrote with a picture of the two.

Coolie No.1’s first posters were released on the occasion of Sara’s birthday on August 12. The colourful poster showed them in each others’ arms.

The cast began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on August 7. Writer Farhad Samji had shared the news in an Instagram post. The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was also directed by Varun’s father. The remake is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Also watch: Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2: Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan on Gaitonde’s downfall, the power of religion

This will be the third collaboration between David and Varun after Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero.Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film will hit the screens on May 1 next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 17:41 IST