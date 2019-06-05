Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita in green apron, says ‘Eid Mubarak’. See pic

Young star and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has shared a cute picture with her mom and former actor Amrita Singh, wishing fans on the occasion of Eid. The mother-daughter duo are seen wearing green aprons in the picture.

Recently, Sara pulled off yet another stunning, summery look on the latest edition of a fashion magazine. She dons a yellow mustard wrap around dress with ruffle sleeves on the June edition of Harper Bazaar India. The look has been accessorized with a classic metal watch, metal bangles and messy hair.

The official Instagram page of the magazine posted her look and wrote, “Our June cover Sara Ali Khan has found a home in an industry she loves. With two films already under her belt, she has earned critical acclaim and social media stardom. And she’s finding a way to live and work by her own rules. It’s no wonder she can’t stop smiling.” The magazine cover writes, Sumer Of Love on their cover.

The actor was also the cover girl for the April issue of Vogue India. Sara looked groovy in a red fishnet dress by Loius Vuitton. With wavy, flowy hair, Sara looked all summer-ready in her Vogue shoot.

Sara made a promising debut with Kedarnath where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput and her second film Simmba went on a huge roll in the theatres with a commendable box office collection. The actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’ directorial film alongside Kartik Aaryan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 10:52 IST