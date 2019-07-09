Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 to recreate Govinda, Karisma hit song Main Toh Raste Se

Coolie No 1 is going in for a remake with actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan as its director. The excitement around the ’90s hit film, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, is palpable. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, since remakes of hit songs is the flavour of the season, the makers will recreate the hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from the original.

The report, quoting David Dhawan, said: “It is an important song from our film, and it has heart. But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara.” While the original song was shot in Bangalore, the report doesn’t say where the new version will be shot. The new version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi but he will not mess with the original, assured David.

Speaking about shooting the Govinda song in Bangalore, David mentioned that since ‘Bhelpuri’ is typical of Mumbai, there conceptualised it to show Govinda and Karisma having a stroll on a street with many street food stalls selling it. He added that they found one such a street in Bangalore and decided to shoot it there.

The report adds that film’s shooting will begin in Bangkok from August 5. Varun, meanwhile, is busy with his film Street Dance 3D, being directed by choreographer-director Remo D’souza. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, second film together after 2015’s hit film ABCD 2.The upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

Sara, who is currently on a vacation with her family in London, has just completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She made her film debut last year with Kedarnath and followed it up with hit film Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.

