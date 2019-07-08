Sara Ali Khan gets love from mom Amrita Singh and a big shove from brother Ibrahim on London trip. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a great time in London with her family. She is currently vacationing with her mother and actor Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Sara shared a a bunch of pictures on Instagram from her vacation. One, posted on Instagram stories, showed her snuggling with her mother at a restaurant. “Yummy In my Tummy with my Mommy,” she wrote with the picture. A Boomerang video showed Ibrahim shoving her away as they take a walk around the park. She is seen in a iridescent blue jacket and black pants while Ibrahim is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

The siblings put on more stylish outfits for the night. Ibrahim was seen in a pair of striped pants and black jacket while Sara rocked a black leather jacket over camo pants. The two posed next to a telephone box.

Sara also shared a picture with Ibrahim on her Instagram main profile. “I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it,” she captioned the picture. While she is seen in a super colourful pair of co-ords, Ibrahim kept it casual with grey pants and black jacket.

Sara recently wrapped up the shoot for her next with Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2. She shared picture with the director and co-star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram to mark the wrap. Actor Ranveer Singh called them cute and reminded them that he was the one who helped in making the two meet for the first time.

She captioned the pics: “It’s a wrap. Sixty six days and a million memories. Thank you Imtiaz Ali for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss. Thank you Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chais with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” said the actor, who had opened up about having a crush on Kartik during Koffee With Karan show.

Ranveer commented on the post saying: “So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don’t forget who got you to meet each other).”

The film, also starring Randeep Hooda, will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 20:27 IST