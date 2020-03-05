Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday with photos from Maldives holiday: ‘I love you more than you know’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:13 IST

Sara Ali Khan wished her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with stunning throwback photos from their New Year getaway in Maldives. In the pictures, which were shared on her Instagram account, Sara and Ibrahim are seen posing by the ocean. She is seen in a colourful bikini and he in swimming trunks.

“Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you. #tbt @ncstravels @luxnorthmale,” the actor captioned the pics.

Sara could not be with Ibrahim on his special day, as she is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, in which she will be seen romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film has just gone on floors.

Just like Sara, who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018, Ibrahim wants to make a career in Bollywood. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she has warned him that a career in showbiz is “not just glitz and glamour” but a lot of hard work as well.

“I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that,” she said.

Also read | Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’

Sara said that she has watched Ibrahim perform in plays and feels that he has “a lot of conviction and a lot of talent”. However, she admitted that would have “some bias” towards him, being his sister.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen next on the big screen in David Dhawan’s reboot of his 1995 hit Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania and Sahil Vaid, is scheduled to release on May 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more