See how close Janhvi Kapoor comes to looking like Sridevi from Chandni. See pics

Daughters often resemble their mothers but if you are late Sridevi’s daughter, then almost everyone expects the daughter to be her carbon copy. The good news is Janhvi Kapoor comes close. The pretty actor was spotted at the upscale restaurant Bastian in Bandra and looked every bit her mother as she appeared in the Yash Chopra classic, Chandni. Janhvi wore a white chudidar kurta and looked fresh as a daisy. Sridevi was a vision in white in the film. Janhvi looks quite like her.

Elsewhere, a number of film personalities were out promoting their films or programmes. Neha Dhupia may be heavily pregnant but that hasn’t stopped her from either recording for or promoting the upcoming season of No Filter Neha. The teams of Namaste England, including Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, were at Indian Idol to promote their film while Jalebi actor Varun Mitra posed with Mahesh Bhatt during the promotion of the film. Ayushmann Khurrana too was on Indian Idol sets to promote Badhaai Ho.

Meanwhile, few stars were spotted around town including Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh. Also seen at the airport were Manushi Chhillar and husband-wife combination Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor at Indian Idol sets.

Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi spotted at Khar.







Janhvi Kapoor at Bastian, Bandra, Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana at Indian Idol sets.

Sara Ali Khan photographed with mother Amrita Singh.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi promote No Filter Neha.

Karisma Kapoor spotted in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 18:51 IST