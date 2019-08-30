Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fight in bed, make up with cuddles in this ad. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan star together in a new series of television commercials for a home furnishing brand. Their chemistry appears to be stronger and cuter than ever before in the new videos.

The latest video shows Shah Rukh and Gauri in bed early one morning. While Gauri is reading a magazine, Shah Rukh is catching up on some sleep. When the door bell rings, Shah Rukh tries his best to avoid getting out of bed, asking Gauri to go and check who has come knocking. When she pretends to not listen, Shah Rukh finally gets out of bed and pulls the covers off her. “Itni bhi acchi actor nahi ho tum (You are not that great an actor),” he tells her. “Stop it Shah Rukh,” she says and throws a pillow at him. The next scene shows them holding hands and cuddling in bed.

The adverts have been directed by Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra. She shared the clip on Instagram on Friday. “Presenting the king of romance .. and the queen! Capturing an entire lifetime of a love story in few moments,” he captioned the post.

Another advert, shared two weeks ago, showed Shah Rukh and Gauri hosting a party at their house. While everyone gives Gauri all the credit for the great decor, Shah Rukh begins feeling jealous. However, Gauri makes up to him with some romantic words. Watch it here:

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for 28 years. They have three kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana-- together.

Gauri is currently in New York, helping her daughter settle in at New York University. Suhana has joined the university as a freshman in a filmmaking course. Aryan is also pursuing a filmmaking course in University of Southern California. Their youngest, six year old AbRam, lives with them in Mumbai.

