Shah Rukh Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker mourn Swades actor Kishori Ballal’s death: ‘Amma will be sorely missed’

Kishori Ballal worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Both shared touching notes on her.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Kishori Ballal in Swades.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to mourn the death of Swades co-star Kishori Ballal. Kishori played Shah Rukh Khan’s nanny in Swades.

Tweeting about it, Shah Rukh wrote: “May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her.” Ashutosh, who directed Swades, was heartbroken and said, “HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!” Both shared their pictures with Kishori from the film and its shoot.

 

 

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, “Veteran artist Kishori Ballal amma is no more, RIP.”

Also read | ‘Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut, asked her to apologise to Hrithik’: Rangoli Chandel’s latest claim

Kishori Ballal was a well known Kannada actor , who had acted in over 75 movies and left an indelible mark with her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades. She died on Tuesday at the age of 82 due to age-related ailments at a private hospital.

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, Ballal made acting debut with 1960’s Ivalentha Hendathi. In her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages such as Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha and Quick Gun Murugun. She also appeared in Rani Mukerji’s Aiyyaa and Deepika Padukone’s Lafangey Parindey. She was married to Bharatanatyam dancer N Sripathi Ballal.

(With PTI inputs)

