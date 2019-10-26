e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 8 years of Ra.One: ‘We’ve come a long way baby’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Anubhav Sinha have celebrated the eighth anniversary of their superhero film, Ra.One.

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:36 IST

Press Trust of India
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Ra.One poster.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Ra.One poster.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has celebrated the eighth anniversary of Ra.One. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to post a video of “India’s very own first superhero”. He wrote, “We have come a long way baby!!”

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted that directing Ra.One was a "life changing" experience. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film featured SRK as the superhero G One, and although it did not receive favourable reviews, it went on to become a hit on it's release in 2011, making an estimated Rs 208 crores.

 

Celebrating the occasion, Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Ra.One released this date 8 years back. Thanks for all the love I treasure it. Thanks for all the hate, I learn from it. It was life changing in more ways than one. Thanks Shah Rukh for participating."

 

The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal as the titular villain. Sinha recently wrapped the filming of his next directorial venture, Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next acting project. The actor has been on a break from movies after the dull performance of Zero.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:33 IST

