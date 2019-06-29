Shah Rukh Khan gets driving lessons from Sachin Tendulkar in a quirky response to his Deewana video

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative way to convey a congratulatory message to Bolywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video. The actor responded with an equally quirky post.

Responding to SRK’s post marking his 27 years in the industry where he was seen riding a bike, Sachin tweeted, “Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend.”

Shah Rukh was happy to see the tweet and responded quickly: “My friend, helmet pehenkar, on drive.. off drive and straight drive karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See you soon over some fish curry. Thank you.”

In the video, SRK had recreated his entry scene on a bike, from his maiden film “Deewana”. While he thanked his fans for “bearing” with him for so many years and for letting him “ride” into their hearts, he also urged people to ride safely. “It’s a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in ‘Deewana’ 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there’s a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike,” the actor said.

