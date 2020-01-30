e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan parties with friends at club, video shared online. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan parties with friends at club, video shared online. Watch

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, partying with his friends at a club, has been shared online. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aryan Khan dances with a friend in an older picture.
Aryan Khan dances with a friend in an older picture.
         

A new video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, having a great time with his friends, has been shared online. Aryan is currently studying filmmaking at USC.

The video, shared by a fan club on Instagram on Wednesday, shows Aryan inside what appears to be a dimly lit club. A voice in the background can be heard saying, “He’s back! The compass is back baby.”

Aryan often makes headlines for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh. While their fans expect him to join the film industry as an actor, recent reports suggest that Aryan is more inclined towards direction. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” Shah Rukh had said in an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show. He added, “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Aryan khan ❤ #Aryankhan

A post shared by Suhana (@suhanakha2) on

Shah Rukh continued, “He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position.’”

Actor Ananya Panday, who is close friends with Aryan’s sister, Suhana, also commented on the chances of Aryan joining the film industry. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voice over so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day.” Aryan voiced Simba in the Hindi dub version of The Lion King, opposite Shah Rukh, who voiced Mufasa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news