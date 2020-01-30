Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan parties with friends at club, video shared online. Watch

bollywood

A new video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, having a great time with his friends, has been shared online. Aryan is currently studying filmmaking at USC.

The video, shared by a fan club on Instagram on Wednesday, shows Aryan inside what appears to be a dimly lit club. A voice in the background can be heard saying, “He’s back! The compass is back baby.”

Aryan often makes headlines for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh. While their fans expect him to join the film industry as an actor, recent reports suggest that Aryan is more inclined towards direction. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” Shah Rukh had said in an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show. He added, “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.”

Shah Rukh continued, “He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position.’”

Actor Ananya Panday, who is close friends with Aryan’s sister, Suhana, also commented on the chances of Aryan joining the film industry. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voice over so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day.” Aryan voiced Simba in the Hindi dub version of The Lion King, opposite Shah Rukh, who voiced Mufasa.

