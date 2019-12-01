Ananya Panday on Aryan Khan’s debut: ‘He is inclined towards direction, hope he becomes an actor’

bollywood

Ananya Panday, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, hopes to see him on the big screen one day. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying in a group interview that though he is more interested in direction, she wants him to pursue a career in acting instead.

The Student Of The Year 2 actor said, “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voice over so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day.”

Aryan is currently taking a four-year filmmaking course at the University of Southern California. He was the voice of Simba in the Hindi-dubbed version of The Lion King, which released earlier this year, with Shah Rukh lending his voice to the character of Mufasa.

In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand on the sidelines of a film festival, Shah Rukh opened up about Aryan’s desire to become a director. “He wants to be a filmmaker. I have told him to learn whichever aspects of film he can go and learn... The other day I met Ravi Varman (renowned cinematographer), I told him go and learn camera with him. He has been doing that,” he said.

Shah Rukh added that he did not want his ideas and influence to rub off on either Aryan or his daughter Suhana Khan, who aspires to be an actor.

“As actors and as filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to,” he said.

