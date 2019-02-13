Shah Rukh Khan shares a photo of his sunshines, daughter Suhana and son Aryan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a sweet new picture of his daughter Suhana and son Aryan. The actor shared the picture on Twitter on Wednesday and also wrote a lovely caption with it.

In the picture, Aryan and Suhana are seen in bright yellow hoodies, waiting to cross the road. While Suhana is wearing it as a dress, Aryan wore it with black pants. “This image reminds me of the Yellow Brick Road....I hope they find answers they r looking for or at least have enough questions to lead a full life....#mysunshines,” he captioned the picture. The ‘yellow brick road’ that he is referring to was seen in the classic Hollywood movie, Wizard of Oz. In it, Dorothy takes a walk on the road to enter the magical world of new friends and adventure.

This image reminds me of the Yellow Brick Road....I hope they find answers they r looking for or at least have enough questions to lead a full life....#mysunshines pic.twitter.com/10hdGzZv79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2019

“Wow Brother and sister goals!,” a fan wrote on the photo. “Beautiful lifes growing in front of your eyes,” wrote another. “Srk ,your daughter & son is too good,” commented another.

Aryan and Suhana are currently completing their education. While Suhana wants to be an actor, Aryan wants to venture into filmmaking. “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. (It’s not like if your father is an actor so you become an assistant director),” he said.

“Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he added.

Shah Rukh’s last film, Zero was a flop at the box office. He is now expected to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in a biopic produced by Ronnie Screwvala. However, rumours suggest that he has left the project for Don 3.

