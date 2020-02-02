Shah Rukh Khan showers love for kid who dedicated his gold medal to Ra.One’s G.One

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was all humble and showered love on a young fan when he saw on Twitter that a kid had dedicated a gold medal to his popular character G.One from his 2011 film, Ra.One.

A fan tweeted a picture of a G.One toy wearing a medal and wrote, “my son #Abeer got gold medal in debate .he dedicate his medal to http://G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.” Shah Rukh was quick to respond with, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son.)”

Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. https://t.co/uWSp2QWWE4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 1, 2020

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One had received mixed reviews. While most critics praised the visual effects and action sequences, the script, direction, and screenplay of the film was widely criticised. Nonetheless, Ra.One was the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2011 and the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2011 worldwide. Armaan Verma, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami and Tom Wu also featured in the film.

Director Anubhav Sinha worked his way from Ra.One, to emerge as one of the most respected directors after delivering films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 and Taapsee Pannu-Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk. He is now gearing up for the release of Thappad, headline by Taapsee. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has not signed any acting project ever since the box office debacle of Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film, Zero.

