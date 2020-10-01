e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan to play Yash Chopra in filmmaker’s biopic? Yash Raj Films denies rumours

Shah Rukh Khan to play Yash Chopra in filmmaker’s biopic? Yash Raj Films denies rumours

The production house, Yash Raj Films have quashed rumours of a Yash Chopra biopic in the works. The studio recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan worked with Yash Chopra in multiple films.
Shah Rukh Khan worked with Yash Chopra in multiple films.
         

Yash Raj Films has quashed rumours of a biopic being made on late filmmaker Yash Chopra. It was being reported that Shah Rukh Khan is being considered to play the lead.

In their official statement, YRF said, “There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. We can officially tell you that this news is absolutely untrue and a figment of imagination. This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji.” As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Aditya Chopra has been ‘seriously considering’ making the movie.

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Film celebrated 50 years of making movies. In a special note to mark the five-decade-long journey of the production company which was set up by Yash Chopra in 1970, Aditya Chopra credited the welcoming nature of the Indian film industry for their success. Aditya said the secret of the studio’s continued relevance lies in those who have been a part of the journey -- from actors, directors, writers, choreographers to every crew member and the audience.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

YRF’s first film was the 1973 drama Daag: The Poem of Love starring Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore and Rakhee. It was both directed and produced by Yash Chopra in his debut as a producer. The same year, the banner released Kabhie Kabhie and Kaala Patthar, both featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in lead. In the 1980s, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Chandni was the biggest success for YRF and it was followed by a decade full of blockbusters such as Darr and Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which marked Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut and cemented Shah Rukh Khan’s position as the king of romance.

In the 2000s, YRF produced films like Veer-Zaara, Chak De! India, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and War.

