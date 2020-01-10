e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan visits Amitabh Bachchan’s home with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan visits Amitabh Bachchan’s home with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and daughter Suhana paid actor Amitabh Bachchan a visit at his house on Thursday evening.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri paid Amitabh Bachchan a visit at his house on Thursday. (file picture: PTI/ANI)
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri paid Amitabh Bachchan a visit at his house on Thursday. (file picture: PTI/ANI)
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan paid a visit to actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday. The Paa actor, who recently received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind, is believed to have hosted them on dinner.

Amitabh was his usual self on Twitter on Thursday night as he shared several cute videos of kids and dogs. He also reacted to a fan who cracked a joke, “A recent scientific study showed that out of 2,293,618,367 people, 94% are too lazy to actually read that number.....@SrBachchan.” Confessing that he was one of them, he replied, “I was”.

 

He also shared a poem by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the wee hours of Friday. He went on to talk in detail about the poem on his blog and wrote, “There is nothing quite like sitting in an enclosed room of recording and putting to voice and rhythm the great works of Babuji ..” He ended the post saying, “But spending the late hours in the confines of the studio is the eventual delight , especially when the work being done is on Babuji himself ! Works that deal with literature and the likes of it shall ever have preference over any other .. and all this to be available in .. well .. never mind .. shall talk about it when closer home !! The words resonate, the tune of the music accompanied rings loud and clear even after these trying hours .. that is not work it is reverence .. reverence not just from another Son, indeed from all those that profess to be lovers of poetry!”

 

He, also posted a random throwback picture of himself wearing dark glasses. Commenting on how the trend continues even today, he wrote, “when wearing the dark glasses was considered too unorthodox than ever .. but it has all changed altogether .. the presence the look and the need to get the best look.”

Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture on his blog.

The veteran actor received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan last month for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema. He had missed the main ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan due to his illness.

