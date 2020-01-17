Shaheen Bhatt reveals thoughts before suicide attempt: ‘I can’t look out of the window for one more second and feel this empty’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:28 IST

Shaheen Bhatt has been quite open about her battle with depression. She came on The Tara Sharma Show with her sister Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan and talked at length about her struggles. In a newly-released promo of the show, Shaheen opens up about the time she attempted to commit suicide.

When Tara asks Shaheen, “What were you thinking when you tried to end your life?” she replies, “No, I wasn’t thinking. I was just like, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t look out of the window for one more second and feel this empty.”

In the 33-second promo, Alia says that depression must be treated clinically, like any other illness. Soni advises parents to be alert and recognise the signs of depression in their children. “What is very important to tell parents is that you have to look for signs. You have to know what they are and you have to look for them,” she says.

Also see: Alia Bhatt tears up while listening to sister Shaheen Bhatt’s story at book launch event. Watch video

Shaheen has described her darkest phases in her recently released memoir titled I’ve Never Been (Un)happier. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she explained why she decided to come out in the open with her personal struggles.

“My entire reasoning for wanting to talk about this is the fact is I honestly, truly believe that even if it’s not mental illness, everyone of us is struggling with some kind of pain. Pain is universal, and happiness is unfortunately not universal. And we have all got very used to not discussing things that are uncomfortable. That was very important for me to sort of let my guard down, to begin with, because I felt it was really holding me back… For me, it (writing the book) was a way of using it as a vehicle, to hopefully spur on the conversation [on mental health],” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more