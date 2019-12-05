e-paper
Shahid Kapoor to be joined by dad Pankaj Kapur in Jersey remake

Actor Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast of Jersey, which features his son Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:17 IST

Press Trust of India
Shahid Kapoor starred in Pankaj Kapur’s Mausam.
Actor Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast of Jersey, which features his son Shahid Kapoor in the leading role.

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. In the film, Pankaj will play a mentor-like figure and act as a strong pillar of support to Shahid's character during his unexpected comeback journey.

"I am very excited to be part of the film. Jersey has a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully," Pankaj said in a statement.

 

The Hindi version of the sports-drama will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

"Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie," Gowtam said.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey kicks off its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release in August 2020.

‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
