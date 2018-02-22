Shahid Kapoor to miss Padmaavat success bash for a satsang in Beas?

Padmaavat is going great guns at the box office weeks after its release. The film has collected almost Rs 280 crore in India and has done blockbuster business abroad also. It seems a celebration is in order, especially given the excruciating opposition the film and its crew faced before its release. Reports suggest that a party will take place abroad a luxuury liner on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday on February 24.

While the director, film’s ‘Padmavati’ Deepika Padukone and ‘Khilji’ Ranveer Singh are expected to attend, Shahid Kapoor I giving the bash a miss, says a report in Mid-Day.

The tabloid quotes a source as saying, “It was planned weeks in advance that Shahid would celebrate his birthday (February 25) by attending a satsang in Beas, with his family. But when he was invited for the Padmaavat party earlier this week, everyone assumed he would attend the bash and head out to Beas the next morning.”

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will celebrate the success of Padmaavat.

However, as Shahid wants his birthday to be a quiet affair with only his family for company, he has decided to give the party a miss and chose to fly out to Delhi instead after finishing the shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He would be leaving for Amritsar with wife Mira and daughter Misha. It seems like timings of the two events clashed, forcing Shahid to choose one. We would sure be watching out for the bash with Deepika and Ranveer making the event glitzy.