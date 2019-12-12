Shahid Kapoor to resume Jersey shoot tomorrow, says he is ‘well and raring to go now’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Shahid Kapoor, who was forced to take a break from the shoot of Jersey due to his ill health, will return to the sets on Friday (December 13). He shared a health update on Twitter and reassured his anxious fans that he is “well and raring to go now”.

The actor revealed that he was experiencing jitters before resuming the shoot of Jersey. “Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth,” he wrote.

Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

In another tweet, he added, “Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection.”

Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Shahid said that he finds “strength in weak characters” and “vulnerability in strong ones” and hoped that Jersey would be a fruitful experience for him. “And the duality of the human existence is its most challenging aspect and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I find strength in weak characters. And vulnerability in strong ones. That’s the tastiest part of the dish. Hope I can find truth in this new journey,” he wrote.

And the duality of the human existence is its most challenging aspect and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I find strength in weak characters. And vulnerability in strong ones. That’s the tastiest part of the dish. Hope I can find truth in this new journey. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

“Need your love and best wishes. Thank you for everything. The appreciation and the criticism. I am because of you. Keep it real. And always make it count. Big love,” he added.

Need your love and best wishes. Thank you for everything. The appreciation and the criticism. I am because of you. Keep it real. And always make it count. Big love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Earlier, Jersey producer Aman Gill said that they decided to halt the shoot for a week, to give the actor time to recuperate. “Shahid has a very professional approach towards work and he has always given his best. However, he recently fell extremely ill, and his health is of utmost importance to us. Therefore, for him to recover fully, we decided to delay the film’s shoot by a week and now will start on Friday, 13th December,” he said.

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid will be seen as a former cricketer whose circumstances force him to return to the sport in his mid-30s.

Also see | Jersey remake: Shahid Kapoor knocks it out of the park, Ishaan Khatter cheers brother. Watch

On the sidelines of a recent awards show, Shahid revealed that he was sceptical about doing another remake after Kabir Singh (a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy), but he was touched by the story of Jersey. He also said that he cried four times while watching the original film, which starred Nani in the lead role.

The remake of Jersey is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the Telugu original. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more